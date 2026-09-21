Birmingham Buses at Work Part 2

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In 1942 the first true 'utility' buses arrived in the city, then in 1947-54 a new fleet was acquired, almost sweeping away the pre-war vehicles. Routes were lengthened and new services introduced, but by the end of the 1950s the glory days were over, culminating in the formation of the West Midlands Passenger Transport Executive in 1969.