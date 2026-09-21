No 62: British Railways Past & Present : The Black Country & South & East Staffordshire

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This volume looks in detail at: The former LMS Stour Valley line to Wolverhampton High Level station, with Bushbury shed and Oxley carriage depot; The former GWR Low Level station, the GWR locomotive works and Oxley shed; Lines and yards around Bescot; Lines from Walsall to Rugeley, Lichfield and Sutton Coldfield; Burton upon Trent and its network of brewery railways; The Midland Metro route from West Bromwich to Wolverhampton; The Trent Valley line through Tamworth and Lichfield; Former Midland Railway lines around Tamworth; and, Mineral and colliery lines.