The West Somerset Railway Volume 2

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£16.99

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The length of The West Somerset railway line ensures many varied contrasts - with ten highly individual stations, a large stable of locomotives and rolling stock, and a route that runs through beautiful, gently rolling countryside. This book will appeal to the general visitor and the railway enthusiast, and the story of its building, decline, closure and glorious renaissance is told here in the popular and unique;past and present' format.