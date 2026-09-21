No 43: British Railways Past & Present : West, East & North Lancashire

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 This book talks about: West Lancashire lines to Southport and Ormskirk; Preston station and approaches; branches to Longridge and Knott End; L&YR routes to Blackburn, Burnley, Accrington and Colne; railways of the Fylde; Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham; lines around Carnforth; and the Furness Railway.