The Welsh Highland Railway Volume 2

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£16.99

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This new book takes up the story where Volume 1 left off. In the intervening years much hard work has seen the line return to the Snowdonia National Park as far as Rhyd Ddu, at the very foot of Snowdon, providing a 13-mile trip through magnificent scenery that is surely unsurpassed on any narrow-gauge railway in the UK.