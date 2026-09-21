The Titanic Diaries

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When Anthony Cunningham was lucky enough to meet and talk to Titanic survivor Millvina Dean in 19999, it encouraged him to contact other survivors to some of the 20th century’s most famous maritime disaster to record their experiences. The resulting anthology of stories from the more than 20 sinking he called his Titanic Diary, and it grew to provide moving chronicle of human endurance. How had the survivors dealt with life-and –death situations? How had their experiences affected their lives afterwards? Here in equal measure ate tragedy and joy, extreme fear and exceptional bravery. Honesty and modesty – and throughout, the loss of the Titanic casts its long shadow across the survivors and their tales….