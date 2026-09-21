Thames Bridges

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£25.00

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Thames Bridges - this may prompt many to think of the London bridges which span the river - Tower Bridge, Hammersmith Bridge and the Hungerford Bridges to name but a few. Yet in this stunning new book, Neil Davenport explores the Thames bridges - past and present - from its source in Gloucestershire out to the North Sea. His many images are supported by additional information on Acts of Parliament, Thames authorities and Highway and Bridge authorities. The river Thames has a rich history and its bridges are very much a part of this. These include the Radcot Bridge. Dating from 1154, the three arch masonry bridge is the oldest remaining bridge across the Thames today. Moving in an upstream order, the author presents road, rail and footbridges. In total the main stream is crossed by 180 bridges. Given the stretches where it is divided into two or more streams and allowing for islands, the total number of bridges to cross the Thames is almost double this figure.The bridges vary greatly in size, appearance and date but they embody almost all of the architectural and structural techniques for bridge building so far. Their structure and architecture is supported by illustrations and drawings old and new from a variety of sources. This book includes the 2002 Hungerford Bridges, making it the most up-to-date authority on the subject, and a highly enjoyable book for anyone who has lived along the river or who has a particular affection for/memory of any of the bridges, past or present.