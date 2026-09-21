White Ensign-Red Dragon, History of RN in HK 1841 - 1997

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White Ensign - Red Dragon : History of the Royal Navy in Hong Kong 1841 - 1997

With the departure of the British Forces from Hong Kong on 1st July 1997 a chapter in the territory's history comes to a close. The Royal Navy played a crucial role in modern Hong Kong's founding and, throughout its 156-year association with the territory, the Navy has provided strong support to the community. White Ensign- Red Dragon traces the hisory of the Royal Navy in Hong Kong, providing a strong photographic record of events in the territory and its surrounding seas, The proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the LEP Trust, which has been created to support the Locally Enlisted Personnel who have come to the end of their period of service with the British Forces.