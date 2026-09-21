The Swindon & Cricklade Railway

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 Using a rare collection of archive photographs, 'past and present' regular John Stretton describes the old M&SWJR route from Andoversford to Marlborough, via Cirencester and Swindon, concentrating on the achievements and developments at Blunsdon as the S&CR strives to expand north and south towards the towns of its title.