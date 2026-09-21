No 52: British Railways Past & Present : East Devon

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This book talks about: the Southern main line from Axminster to Exeter Central; Seaside branches to Lyme Regis, Seaton, Sidmouth and Exmouth; the Great Western main line from Exeter St David's to Whiteball Tunnel; branches to Tiverton and Hemyock; and the Exe Valley line from Stoke Canon through Tiverton to Bampton