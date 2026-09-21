BR Wagons: Their Loads and Loading Vol 1

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All the vehicles of the BR era to the mid-1990s are described here, from the humble and ubiquitous four-wheelers to the rarer multi-axle monsters. The text is supported by many photographs and almost 150 dimensioned drawings and diagrams. The book also examines and explains the principles of loading and securing, and how those principles were applied to a huge range of traffic.