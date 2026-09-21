No 55: British Railways Past & Present : Oxfordshire Part 2

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This title talks about: former GWR main lines from Banbury to Oxford and Didcot and towards Ashendon; the Bristol main line between Cholsey and Steventon, added to the county in 1974; the King's Sutton-Kingham cross-country route; the old Oxford, Worcester and Wolverhampton route in the county; the Woodstock and Faringdon branches, and the Fairford branch as far as Kelmscott; the former LNWR line into Oxford (Rewley Road); and the railway complex at Oxford.0