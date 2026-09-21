No 42: British Railways Past & Present : Essex & East Hertfordshire

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This work talks about London, Tilbury and Southend lines; Great Eastern main lines from London to Colchester and Cambridge; branch lines to the Essex coast; cross-country routes via Sudbury and Braintree; the Colne Valley and Halstead Railway; branches to Thaxted and Buntingford; and Great Northern routes from London to Sandy and Royston.