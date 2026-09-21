Exploring Southern Vectis Country

By Chris Harris
A past and present photographic exploration of the Isle of Wight and the towns and countryside served by Southern Vectis buses
The delightful Isle of Wight is only a very short sea trip from the Hampshire coast, but it is in many ways a world apart. Southern Vectis buses serve all parts of the Island,and enable the traveller to relax and enjoy the scenery.
Chris Harris takes takes us on a guided tour with photographs of a wide variety of scenes'past and present'. A number of more unusual views are included, as well as many of the more widely known landmarks. There is also a section devoted to the local transport scene, including railway services and the ferry links with the mainland, so this latest title of Past & Present's 'Town and Country Heritage' series is sure to interest not only the Island's residents and visitors, but also transport enthusiasts.
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We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
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Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.