Exploring Southern Vectis Country

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Exploring Southern Vectis Country

By Chris Harris 

A past and present photographic exploration of the Isle of Wight and the towns and countryside served by Southern Vectis buses

The delightful Isle of Wight is only a very short sea trip from the Hampshire coast, but it is in many ways a world apart. Southern Vectis buses serve all parts of the Island,and enable the traveller to relax and enjoy the scenery.
Chris Harris takes takes us on a guided tour with photographs of a wide variety of scenes'past and present'. A number of more unusual views are included, as well as many of the more widely known landmarks. There is also a section devoted to the local transport scene, including railway services and the ferry links with the mainland, so this latest title of Past & Present's 'Town and Country Heritage' series is sure to interest not only the Island's residents and visitors, but also transport enthusiasts.