Exploring Solent Blue Line Country

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Exploring Solent Blue Line Country

Chris Harris

This is a 'past and present' photographic exploration of the cities, towns and countryside covered by Solent Blue Line's bus routes in Hampshire, including the important seaport of Southampton, the cathedral city of Winchester, the railway town of Eastleigh, the New Forest, and fascinating and historic towns such as Romsey, Bishop's Waltham and Netley.