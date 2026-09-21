The West Somerset Railway Volume 1

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Running from Bishops Lydeard near Taunton to Minehead, at over 21 miles the WSR is the longest preserved line in the UK, so fully deserves to be classed among the premier heritage railways. It incorporates many of the classic ingredients of a traditional GWR branch line: steam-hauled trains and beautiful stations set in an idyllic countryside of rolling hills and seaside resorts