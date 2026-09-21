No 36: British Railways Past & Present : North Wales Part 2

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British Railways past and Present is a nationwide series of books featuring photographs of railway locations taken several decades ago and comparing them with the same scene today. Such is the current pace of change on our railways system that even a few years can reduce a busy and vibrant railway scene to a wasteland of housing estate – or conversely can bring electrification and up-to-the-minute technology to an outdated, run-down route. In this volume covering North Wales was over 180 photographs featuring: Deeside and Chester, Gwynedd cost and branches, Anglesey, Menai Bridge to Bangor, The Flintshire coast, The Wrexham rea and around Mold, Ruabon to Dolgellau, Blaenau and Welshpool and the Cumbrian border branches.