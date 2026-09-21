No 37: British Railways Past & Present : South Wales Part 3

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This title talks about: routes around Swansea, Neath and Port Talbot; The South Wales main line from Port Talbot to Llanelly; The Central Wales line from Swansea to Llandilo; lines along the Neath, Dulais and Aman Valleys; and The Glyncorrwg line.