No 33: British Railways Past & Present : Worcestershire

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This title talks about: Barnt Green and Bromsgrove to Ashchurch; The Langley, Stourbridge and Worcester line; Worcester to Evesham and Honeybourne; Redditch to Evesham; Worcester to the Malverns and the Bromyard branch; Old Hill to Rubery; and Stourbridge to Dudley.