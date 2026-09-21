The Severn Valley Railway

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Concentrating on the famous 16-mile preserved stretch, this book also looks at the whole of the original route from Shrewsbury to Kidderminster and Hartlebury, and on to Droitwich and Worcester. We also enjoy a glimpse of the connecting lines to Craven Arms, Wellington and Woofferton, including the delightful Cleobury Mortimer and Ditton Priors Light Railway.