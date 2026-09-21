Each issue comes with a free DVD!!
Award-winning filmmaker, author, and AMA Hall of Famer Peter Starr is the author of a new large format, coffee table book called MOTORCYCLE TRAVELER. Twelve countries in six years provide the back drop for Starr’s motorcycling adventures, which were created as part of his "living a purposeful life" cancer recover program. A great scenario for a man whose story telling has been featured in major motorcycle magazines around the world and for whom motorcycling has been an active part of his life for 58 years.
The 10" x 10" book has 300 pages, over 500 photographs and comes with an accompanying DVD. Covering on and off-road riding, the twelve chapters feature Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, Isle of Man, Israel, New Zealand, Poland, Quebec, Romania, Scotland, Thailand, Taiwan and Wales. The new book is guaranteed to appeal to many riders of all segments of the sport, particularly those who yearn to discover different countries and cultures from the unique perspective of a motorcycle.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.