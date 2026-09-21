Motorcycle Traveler

Product
£45.00

More Information

Motorcycle Traveler

Each issue comes with a free DVD!!

Award-winning filmmaker, author, and AMA Hall of Famer Peter Starr is the author of a new large format, coffee table book called MOTORCYCLE TRAVELER. Twelve countries in six years provide the back drop for Starr’s motorcycling adventures, which were created as part of his "living a purposeful life" cancer recover program. A great scenario for a man whose story telling has been featured in major motorcycle magazines around the world and for whom motorcycling has been an active part of his life for 58 years.

The 10" x 10" book has 300 pages, over 500 photographs and comes with an accompanying DVD. Covering on and off-road riding, the twelve chapters feature Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Finland, Isle of Man, Israel, New Zealand, Poland, Quebec, Romania, Scotland, Thailand, Taiwan and Wales. The new book is guaranteed to appeal to many riders of all segments of the sport, particularly those who yearn to discover different countries and cultures from the unique perspective of a motorcycle.