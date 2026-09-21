The Central Wales Line

Product
£10.99

More Information

Originally part of the LNWR network, built to link industrial South Wales with the Midlands and the North, this superbly scenic line runs from Craven Arms to Swansea via Builth Road, Llanwrtyd Wells, Llandovery and Llandilo, and is a popular route for steam-hauled specials, featured among Roger Siviter's photographs.