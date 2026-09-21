No 10: British Railways Past & Present : The East Midlands

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Covering almost every line in the country, this acclaimed series of books juxtaposes photographs of the same railway location separated in time by just a few years, or maybe a century or more. Sometimes the result is dereliction or disappearance, in others a transformation into a modern high-speed railway. In both cases, the contrasts are intriguing and informative. This volumes includes: the Midland Main Line from Wellingborough to Loughborough; the former Great Central route; LNWR lines through Northamptonshire; Melton Mowbray, Oakham and the railways of Rutland; the East Coast Main Line from St Neots to Peterborough; and, Great Eastern routes through Cambridge, Ely and March.