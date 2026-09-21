Newcastle & The River Tyne

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£17.99

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Join Gateshead historian Ken Groundwater on a nostalgic journey down both banks of the mighty Tyne, from Scotswood in the west to Tynemouth in the east. The marvelous period photographs evoke a time when the river resounded with the din of the riveters' hammers, and shipyards were to be seen at every bend and on both sides.