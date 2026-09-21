No 31: British Railways Past & Present : North West Scotland

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 In this volume covering North West Scotland are over 270 photographs featuring:
Glasgow termini: Buchanan Street, Central, Queen Street and St Enoch
Glasgow suburbs and North Clydeside
The Callander & Oban line including the branches to Killin and Ballachulish
The West Highland line from Glasgow to Fort William
The West Highland Extension to Mallaig
Rails around the Trossachs