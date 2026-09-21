No 30: British Railways Past & Present : Somerset

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Covering almost every line in the country, this acclaimed series of books juxtaposes photographs of the same railway location separated in time by just a few years, or maybe a century or more. Sometimes the result is dereliction or disappearance, in others a transformation into a modern high-speed railway. In both cases, the contrasts are intriguing and informative. This volume includes: GWR main lines from Brent Knoll and Frome to Wellington and Whiteball; Railways around Taunton; GWR lines to Yeovil, Dulverton, Chard, Axbridge and Mells Road; the Minehead branch, preserved as the West Somerset Railway; the Somerset & Dorset from Burnham and Chilcompton to Templecombe; and, the LSWR main line from Templecombe to Chard Junction.