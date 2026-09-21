No 19: British Railways Past & Present : South West Scotland

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 This work provides coverage of: The West Coast Main Line from Gretna to Glasgow; The Glasgow and South Western through Dumfries and Kilmarnock; The 'Port Road' to Stranraer and branches; Ayrshire coast lines from Largs to Girvan; Routes through Renfrewshire and Lanarkshire; and Railways of southern Glasgow.