No 08: British Railways Past & Present : Devon

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Covering almost every line in the country, this acclaimed series of books juxtaposes photographs of the same railway location separated in time by just a few years, or maybe a century or more. Sometimes the result is dereliction or disappearance, in others a transformation into a modern high-speed railway. In both cases, the contrasts are intriguing and informative. This volume includes: the Great Western main line over the South Devon banks; Great Western lines in North Devon; the Exeter and Plymouth areas; the Southern in East Devon; the Southern's 'Withered Arm' route to Plymouth; and, preserved lines: the Paignton & Dartmouth Steam Railway, Dart Valley Railway and Seaton Tramway.