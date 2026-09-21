The Paignton & Dartmouth Steam Railway

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 From the early 1900s to the present day we can witness the unfolding story of this popular holiday line, from Newton Abbot through Paignton, the start of the preserved section, beside the sea at Goodrington, to Churston and the Brixham branch, through Greenway Tunnel, and down to the terminus beside the yacht-filled estuary.