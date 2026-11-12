Order failed

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Thank you for your order. We were unable to complete the setup automatically and your order is currently being reviewed by our customer services team.



Please do not place the order again, as this may result in duplicate orders being created.



A member of our team will review the information provided and contact you if any further action is required. If you have any questions, please contact Customer Services quoting your order reference.



Our Customer Services Team are available Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 17:00.

Email: cs@kelsey.co.uk

Telephone: UK 01959 543 747 or from overseas +44 (0) 1959 543 747.



Thank you for your patience.