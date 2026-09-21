Lister D-Type Restoration Book

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£11.95

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Stationary Engine Magazine on Lister D-type Restoration

A compilation of all the episodes from Nigel McBurney's serialised Lister D restoration in Stationary Engine Magazine. Easy-to-follow, step-by-step, DIY guide to rebuilding the most popular British stationary engine. Including buying guide and troubleshooting.

Over 160 illustrations, many in colour.

Paperback: 68 pages
Size: A4
Publisher: Kelsey Publishing Ltd (Mar. 1997)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1873098421
ISBN-13: 978-1873098424